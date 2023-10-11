Submitted by miked on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 5:58pm

Listeners can look out for a new show in the Sunday 4-6pm timeslot. It is called "WHFR Presents" and will feature a revolving cast of WHFR deejays hosting specialty shows of a unique nature each week.

One might hear a two hour spotlight on a particular artist, record label or time period. Or music based upon a special theme regarding happenings on that day in history. Check out the WHFR website each week before that coming Sunday to find out what the focus will be. Sunday, November 19, will feature the music of the legendary Chess Records with your host Pat Frisco.

More to come so stay tuned........