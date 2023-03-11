Talking Tech on WHFR Journal 11/03/2023

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 10:16am

Join us today from 1pm-2pm on the WHFR Journal as we talk technology! We'll hear from Jeremy Palmer, HFC's Manager of Recording Arts about the new HFC state-of-the-art recording studio and the accompanying certificate available through HFC. We'll then talk with Kenny Nichols, Project Manager of the Trade and Apprentice Education area at HFC about the new battery technician certification and all that it involves. Tune in to learn how these areas benefit our students and our community at large on the WHFR Journal today at 1pm on 89.3FM or the web at whfr.fm.