Halloween Shows!

– 4th Annual Hotwax Radio Halloween Special –

Let the White Rabbit put a spell on ~YOU~ Mondays from 8:00 pm to 10:00pm with ghoulish, haunting & frightening songs, sounds, shrieks & screams!

• Part 1: Monday October 23rd

• Part 2: Monday October 30th

C’mon, it’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus...right?

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

– Trick or Treat With Halloween Beats –

Be sure to tune into the Friday October 27th edition of The Go With The Flow, Mike Holloway Show from 4 to 6 p.m. From ghouls to ghosts and everything in between, the show will feature bewitching Halloween music for a devilishly good time!

– 25th Annual Wrekking Halloween Monster Rock Spooktacular Hootenanny –



Part 1 - 10/23/23

Part 2 - 10/30/23

Join us for the 25th year spinning all your spooky monster-rock, horror-rock, and Halloween classic favorites for a special 4 hour show! Starting Monday 10/23/23 you will hear the 25th edition of this annual Halloween special brought to you by "Your Friendly Neighborhood Beatnik" - The Gothabillie Man.

Listen in to The Wrekking Hours Radio Show on WHFR Radio either online or on the FM airwaves for a wild fun time to celebrate this Halloween season! Tune in at 89.3 FM on your radio dial in the Detroit Metro area, or listen from anywhere at http://whfr.fm or use the “WHFR Radio” Android App, found in the Google Play store.