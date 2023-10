TOP TEN BLUES for September 2023

Submitted by miked on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 2:55pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. BOB CORRITORE/ V/A: Bob Corritore & Friends: Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (VizzTone / SWMAF)

2. COCO MONTOYA: Writing On The Wall (Alligator Records)

3. TOM HAMBRIDGE: Blu Ja Vu (Quarto Valley Records)

4. MIKE BOURNE BAND FEATURING JOHNNY BURGIN: Cruisin' Kansas City (Blue Heart Records)

5. POPA CHUBBY AND THE BEAST BAND: Live at G. Bluey's Juke Joint NYC (Gulf Coast Records)

6. JOYANN PARKER: Roots (Hopeless Romantics Records)

7. TERESA JAMES AND THE RHYTHM TRAMPS: Rose-Colored Glasses Vol. 2 (Blue Heart Records)

8. THE GROOVE KREWE FEATURING JONATHON BOOGIE LONG: Blues From The Bayou (EP) (Sound Business Services)

9. CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM: Live In London (Alligator Records)

10. CHAD RUPP AND THE SUGAR ROOTS: The Devil Won’t Get You (Lightning In A Bottle)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director