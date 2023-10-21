World College Radio Day: Friday, October 6th

Submitted by miked on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 1:11pm

World College Radio Day 2023 is Friday October 6th. The theme for this year's World College Radio Day is "Where All Voices Are Welcome".

For us at WHFR, it's a chance to celebrate what college and independent radio has meant to the artists, listeners and our broadcasters over the years; and how it continues to impact our community.

Please join WHFR Radio on Friday October 6 from noon-2:00pm for a special two-hour broadcast in celebration of World College Radio Day. Some of our own WHFR DJs will chat about the influence that college and non-commercial radio has had on them personally; and play music from the many genres of music that WHFR continues to champion.

Tune in locally at 89.3FM, or listen online at https://whfr.fm