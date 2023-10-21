World College Radio Day: Friday, October 6th
World College Radio Day 2023 is Friday October 6th. The theme for this year's World College Radio Day is "Where All Voices Are Welcome".
For us at WHFR, it's a chance to celebrate what college and independent radio has meant to the artists, listeners and our broadcasters over the years; and how it continues to impact our community.
Please join WHFR Radio on Friday October 6 from noon-2:00pm for a special two-hour broadcast in celebration of World College Radio Day. Some of our own WHFR DJs will chat about the influence that college and non-commercial radio has had on them personally; and play music from the many genres of music that WHFR continues to champion.
Tune in locally at 89.3FM, or listen online at https://whfr.fm
- Login to post comments