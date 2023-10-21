WHFR Journal This Week: Symphonic Music and Local Cuisine

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:39pm

Join us for the "WHFR Journal" on Friday, Sept. 29 at 1pm when we talk with the Conductor and Music Director of the Dearborn Symphony Orchestra Maestro Steven Jarvi. Maestro Jarvi will highlight their upcoming 62nd season including this first performance, with opening night on October 13th featuring "Rach and Roll". Also on the show, we'll discuss the opening of the 5101 Restaurant here at HFC with Chef de Cuisine Joseph Cosenza. Chef Cosenza will share menu highlights and some of his inspiration for this fall season from his recent travels. Tune in Friday from 1pm-2pm for the WHFR Journal.