WHFR Journal Friday at 1pm: Suicide Prevention Program

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 09/21/2023 - 10:10pm

Join us at 1pm on Friday, September 22, for the "WHFR Journal", WHFR's local news and views talk show. To honor Suicide Prevention Month, we'll talk with HFC Counselor Deb Gates on the topic of mental health and the resources available for students and employees here at HFC. Then we'll share the new PRX special "Coping 101: At the Forefront of Suicide Prevention". Tune in to hear this important information on the WHFR Journal Friday at 1pm.