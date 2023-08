Submitted by webmaster on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 3:43pm

The Henry Ford Big Band and Olivia Van Goor will be having shows coming up. September 22 - 23 at the Adray Auditorium on the Henry Ford College campus at 7 pm. For more information and ticket sales use the links below:

Friday Performance: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/olivia-van-goor-and-the-henry-ford-big-band...

Saturday Performance: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/olivia-van-goor-and-the-henry-ford-big-band...