TOP TEN BLUES for July 2023
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.
Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. THE NICK MOSS BAND FEATURING DENNIS GRUENLING: Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator Records)
2. MONSTER MIKE WELCH: Nothing But Time (Gulf Coast Records)
3. D.K. HARRELL: The Right Man (Little Village)
4. ERIC JOHANSON: The Deep And The Dirty (Ruf Records)
5. THE CHRISTOPHER DEAN BAND FEAT. "CHICAGO" CARL SNYDER: Need A Friend (Lost World Music)
6. SOULFUL FEMME: Attitude (Self)
7. FRANCK L. GOLDWASSER: Who Needs This Mess!!?? (CrossCut Records)
8. TIM WOODS: For You (Self)
9. MIKE BOURNE BAND FEATURING JOHNNY BURGIN: Cruisin' Kansas City (Blue Heart Records)
10. MIKE GULDIN AND ROLLIN' AND TUMBLIN': The Franklin Sessions (Blue Heart Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
