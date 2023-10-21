TOP TEN BLUES for July 2023

Submitted by miked on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 2:10pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. THE NICK MOSS BAND FEATURING DENNIS GRUENLING: Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator Records)

2. MONSTER MIKE WELCH: Nothing But Time (Gulf Coast Records)

3. D.K. HARRELL: The Right Man (Little Village)

4. ERIC JOHANSON: The Deep And The Dirty (Ruf Records)

5. THE CHRISTOPHER DEAN BAND FEAT. "CHICAGO" CARL SNYDER: Need A Friend (Lost World Music)

6. SOULFUL FEMME: Attitude (Self)

7. FRANCK L. GOLDWASSER: Who Needs This Mess!!?? (CrossCut Records)

8. TIM WOODS: For You (Self)

9. MIKE BOURNE BAND FEATURING JOHNNY BURGIN: Cruisin' Kansas City (Blue Heart Records)

10. MIKE GULDIN AND ROLLIN' AND TUMBLIN': The Franklin Sessions (Blue Heart Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director