Concert of Colors -- A Colorful Success!

Submitted by Susie Q on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 9:58am

Thanks to everyone who came out and celebrated diversity at last weekend's Concert of Colors world music festival held both outside and inside at the DIA. WHFR was proud to be part of this important and im[pactful event and looks forward to keeping the wave of independent world music going on our airwaves. Thanks to the WHFR staff for their efforts to ensure a great experience for our listeners both at the festival and listening on 89.3FM.