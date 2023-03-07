TOP TEN BLUES for June 2023
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.
Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. MIKE BOURNE BAND FEATURING JOHNNY BURGIN: Cruisin' Kansas City (Blue Heart Records)
2. JOANNA CONNOR: Best of Me (Gulf Coast Records)
3. SELWYN BIRCHWOOD: Exorcist (Alligator Records)
4. BOB CORRITORE AND FRIENDS: Women In Blues Showcase (SWAMF / VizzTone Label Group)
5. JOE KROWN: Tribute (Sledgehammer Blues)
6. DOUG DEMING AND THE JEWEL TONES: Groovin' at Groove Now! (Endless Blues)
7. GAYE ADEGBALOLA: Satisfied- An Anthology (VizzTone Label Group)
8. LIL' JIMMY REED WITH BEN LEVIN: Back To Baton Rouge (Nola Blue Records)
9. ALLY VENABLE: Real Gone (Ruf)
10. MIKE GULDIN AND ROLLIN' AND TUMBLIN': The Franklin Sessions (Blue Heart Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
