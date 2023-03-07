TOP TEN BLUES for June 2023

Submitted by miked on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 1:12pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. MIKE BOURNE BAND FEATURING JOHNNY BURGIN: Cruisin' Kansas City (Blue Heart Records)

2. JOANNA CONNOR: Best of Me (Gulf Coast Records)

3. SELWYN BIRCHWOOD: Exorcist (Alligator Records)

4. BOB CORRITORE AND FRIENDS: Women In Blues Showcase (SWAMF / VizzTone Label Group)

5. JOE KROWN: Tribute (Sledgehammer Blues)

6. DOUG DEMING AND THE JEWEL TONES: Groovin' at Groove Now! (Endless Blues)

7. GAYE ADEGBALOLA: Satisfied- An Anthology (VizzTone Label Group)

8. LIL' JIMMY REED WITH BEN LEVIN: Back To Baton Rouge (Nola Blue Records)

9. ALLY VENABLE: Real Gone (Ruf)

10. MIKE GULDIN AND ROLLIN' AND TUMBLIN': The Franklin Sessions (Blue Heart Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director