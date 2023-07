Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 2:19am

Join us this morning at 10:00 a.m. on a special 4th of July holiday edition of "Big Band, Broadway, and Beyond" as your host Joe Sullivan will feature music from the iconic film "Yankee Doodle Dandy" featuring James Cagney and the popular patriotic music of George M Cohen. Enjoy, and have a happy and safe holiday!