Peter Brotzmann, Free Jazz Legend Dies At 82

They called his playing "ferocious" and since his debut in 1967, Peter Brotzmann set a standard for free jazz that would influence countless saxophonists and delight listeners, not only in jazz but musics across many genres as well. Peter was uncompromising from the start to finish, playing a wide range of saxophones as well as clarinet and the Hungarian Taragato. He was a featured artist at many of the avant-garde jazz festivals across the world. Working with and leading groups with giants like Alexander von Schlippenbach, Han Bennink, William Parker, Hamid Drake, Ken Vandermark and many others, Peter blazed a trail that would often serve as an inspiration but was never matched.

Tune in to "Spirits Rejoice" w/ Pat Frisco on Tuesday June 27 from 6-10pm EDT at 89.3 FM in the Detroit area or online at https://whfr.fm to hear a four-hour tribute to remember one of the giants in this music.