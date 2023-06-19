Submitted by webmaster on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 1:47pm

In case you were wondering what Juneteenth was all about, here is a little info. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Although it has a few names, Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a combination of the words June and Nineteenth which is the day that Major General Gordon Granger gave the order proclaiming the freedom of the enslaved peoples of Texas. For whatever way you celebrate, observe, or reflect on Juneteenth, WHFR would like to say happy Juneteenth to all of our loyal listeners.