Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 1:43pm

Just a note to share that the interview we planned on this week's WHFR Journal with Dr. Brad Romans will be aired at 1pm NEXT Friday, May 26. Thanks for your patience as we move this segment to air it in its entirety next week. It'll be worth the wait! Hope you enjoyed our interview spotlighting this month as Mental Health Awareness Month with HFC's Adriza Caesar, and have a positive and pleasant weekend.