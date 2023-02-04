Radiothon 2023: It's Never Too Late To Donate!

Submitted by miked on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 12:10pm

Radiothon, the one week of the year that we ask for your financial donations (click here) has officially ended. If you’ve already contributed this year, we THANK YOU!... And if you haven’t yet, we encourage you to support our community station because it's never too late to make a tax-deductible financial contribution to our non-commercial, educational station.

This year’s Radiothon theme was “Branching out farther into our community”. We’re looking for your help to keep our efforts going strong. Please click the "Radiothon Pledge levels" to make your pledge of support to WHFR. You can also download and print this PDF file to mail in to us, or call the station at 313-845-9676 (select extension 1 when a DJ is on the air, select extension 2 to leave a message to make a pledge).

Every bit really does help!

Thank you for supporting your non-commercial, educational station, WHFR-FM during (and after!) Radiothon 2023.