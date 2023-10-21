Congratulations to WHFR's MAB award-winning DJ!

Submitted by miked on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 10:46am

Congratulations to longtime WHFR DJ Lisa Fakir, known on-air as Da' Diva, who was awarded first place at the recent Michigan Association of Broadcasters Great Lakes Media Show last week. Lisa won in the category of best show promo for her show Lyrical Infusion in the college broadcasting category. The show airs on Saturdays, from 5pm-8pm, on WHFR and features jazz, world, and blues music. Lisa attended the MAB conference along with several HFC media arts students and other WHFR team members, who cheered her on and participate in valuable media-related sessions throughout the day. Great job, Lisa!