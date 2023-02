TOP TEN BLUES for January 2023

Submitted by miked on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 8:29am

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. V/A: Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue Collection Volume 5 (Blue Heart Records)

2. YATES McKENDREE: Buchanan Lane (Qualified Records)

3. TRUDY LYNN: Golden Girl (Nola Blue)

4. MISSISSIPPI MACDONALD: Heavy State Loving Blues (APM Records)

5. BARBARA BLUE: From The Shoals (Big Blue)

6. DIUNNA GREENLEAF: I Ain't Playin' (Little Village)

7. ANNIKA CHAMBERS AND PAUL DESLAURIERS: Good Trouble (VizzTone)

8. MALAYA BLUE: Blue Credentials (Blue Heart Records)

9. DIANE BLUE ALL-STAR BAND: Live! At The Fallout Shelter (Regina Royale Records)

10. TERESA JAMES: With A Little Help From Her Friends (Blue Heart Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director