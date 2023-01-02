Submitted by miked on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 11:59am

Jack Bushong is a retired meteorologist with the National Weather Service who was on duty the evening of March 8, 1994 when he tracked multiple UAPs on radar over Lake Michigan. The event has been chronicled in an “Unsolved Mysteries” episode on Netflix entitled “Something Strange in the Sky”. Follow the documented evidence on We Are Not Alone, Monday, January 2, 2023. 2 – 3 PM EST.

