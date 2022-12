Submitted by miked on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 11:02am

Hello Loyal Listeners!

Please be aware that we have scheduled sever maintenance on December 13th.

We will still be broadcasting over the air locally at 89.3FM, but those who stream us may experience a complete signal drop out for (hopefully no more than) about 15-30 minutes between 7:00-11:00PM this evening.

Thanks for listening!