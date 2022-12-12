Ms. Marjon Is Snowbirding to the West Coast!

Submitted by miked on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 9:46am

My last show will be Saturday, December 17th. I have accepted a work assignment out on the west coast. I will be absent from the microphone, but my musical spirit and energy will still be in the studio. I plan to return to the radio station in June 2023.

Thank you for listening to my show and supporting me on this music journey. I still believe music is soothing to the soul. I have been a DJ (on and off) at WHFR since 2016. I have my show names several times at WHFR, but I have always played the same genre of music. My show is known for the rich sounds of R&B and Classic Soul music. I try to mix in specific themes to spice up the show's flow. I have interviewed various influential people in the music industry during my time at WHFR. So, until I return, remember I love you, and there is nothing you can do about it.

Love, Peace & Soul

Ms. Marjon

RNB Soul Groove Host