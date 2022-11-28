JOHN MAYALL 89TH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL TUESDAY NOV. 29 4-6PM EST

Submitted by miked on Mon, 11/28/2022 - 9:06am

John Mayall is often referred to as the father of British Blues. As a bandleader, vocalist, harmonica player and keyboardist, he has led groups that have launched the careers of such great blues guitarists as Eric Clapton, Peter Green and Mick Taylor.

Mayall has performed and recorded since the early 60's to this day. Join Pat Frisco on Tuesday, November 29, from 4-6pm EST for a special program honoring this great icon of music.