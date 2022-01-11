TOP TEN BLUES for October 2022

Submitted by miked on Tue, 11/01/2022 - 8:49am

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. BOB CORRITORE AND FRIENDS: You Shocked Me (VizzTone)

2. BEN LEVIN: Take Your Time (VizzTone)

3. MUD MORGANFIELD: Portrait (Delmark)

4. SHAWN PITTMAN: Hard Road (Must Have Music)

5. JOHN PRIMER: Hard Times (Blues House Productions)

6. MIKE MORGAN AND THE CRAWL: The Lights Went Out in Dallas (M.C. Records)

7. MARK POCKET GOLDBERG: Off-Balance Blues (SELF)

8. DEMETRIA TAYLOR: Doin' What I'm Supposed to Do (Delmark)

9. NIECIE: Queen Of The Hill (Ride The Tiger)

10. THE RON KRAEMER TRIO WITH THE NASHVILLE CATS: Sarasota Swing (SELF)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director