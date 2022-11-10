Mrs. Robinson returns to the WHFR airwaves for one night only!: Friday, October 14th from 8-10pm

Submitted by miked on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 3:53pm

Lara Hrycaj aka Mrs. Robinson and former WHFR Operations Manager will be spinning some of her new and old favorite indie rock, electronic and soundtrack tracks on this special show. She is in town for the WHFR Record Show which is Saturday Oct 15. Hrycaj left to WHFR airwaves to take an Assistant Professor in Media Studies position at Governors State University in University Park, IL. Tune in for this special show Friday Oct 14 at 8pm.