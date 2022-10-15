Acoustic Alternatives Farewell

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 1:32pm

Acoustic Alternatives with John Bommarito's first farewell took place on June 26, 2011 after nearly ten years on the WHFR airwaves. The show made a return on September 9th, 2021 to play the best in singer songwriter, modern folk and Americana.

This Thursday July 21, we say goodbye to the show once again as John has a new opportunity calling him away from our airwaves. Tune in from 10 AM - Noon to go down memory lane as John revisits some of the in-studio performances that have taken place over the life of his show.