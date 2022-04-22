Happy Earth Day 2022!

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:37pm

Happy Earth Day from your friends at WHFR Radio. To celebrate, please listen to the WHFR Journal today at 1pm when we'll chat with Marie McCormick, Executive Director of Friends of the Rouge. Marie will share insights into the ongoing Rouge clean-up efforts and ways we can get involved in making our Rouge River (and our world) a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable place for ALL humans (and all the flora and fauna, too). We'll then hear a powerful story from PRX: Fugitive Waves: Cry Me a River: A story of three pioneering river activists and the damming of wild rivers in the west. And remember on this Earth Day: A clean Earth is a HAPPY Earth, so do your part to keep it clean!