FM Signal Update

WHFR Loyal Listeners,

Great news! Today we took the first steps to being back on the air at full strength on 89.3FM. After our new antenna was installed on our tower this afternoon, we notice a significant improvement in our FM signal. That means you can once again enjoy our carefully-crafted independent, non-commercial programming near and (somewhat) far from the campus of Henry Ford College.

We appreciate your patience while we work to continue to address this long-running issue. Additional improvements are planned for the spring, with new equipment being received and installed as it comes in. Thank you for your patience as we navigate this upgrade to our station and broadcast, which, we believe will result in better listening quality for all.

WE ARE BACK ON THE AIR!