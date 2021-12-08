WHFR FM Signal Issues

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 5:15pm

Local Loyal Listeners, we're sorry to have to share that in light of ongoing technical issues with our FM signal, we have made the difficult decision to power down the FM broadcast on 89.3 for the time being while a permanent solution to this ongoing and intermittent issue is worked on. Unfortunately, this solution requires the ordering, receiving, and installing of major pieces of broadcast equipment, so we can't provide a timetable for when we'll be back up on the FM dial. We will be doing signal testing, which will bring the broadcast back up on 89.3 FM on occasion, and we'll update here on WHFR.fm as we learn more.

Please continue to enjoy listening to our station from our web site, your home streaming device, or the WHFR free Android app, which are all fully-functioning.

Thank you for your support and know that this difficult setback is a setup for a major WHFR FM comeback on the FM dial, and that we're doing everything we can to provide you with the local, independent programming that you've come to enjoy on 89.3 FM.