Dom Flo Radio With A Twist, Monday Nov. 15th at Noon

Hello. John Bommarito here letting you know I am filling in Monday for Dom Flo Radio from Noon-2:00 PM playing some of my electronic favorites from the late 80s and early 90s. Songs that sample Metallica, Clannad, and Dream Academy and "O Fortuna." Songs created by electronic instruments. Songs you can dance to. Songs you can chill to. Very different than what anyone would expect from the Acoustic Alternatives guy.

If you are curious, put a reminder in your phone for 11:59 AM this Monday. If you can't hear it in the 8 mile radius from Henry Ford College on your FM dial at 89.3, you can hear it across the world at

https://whfr.fm/streamer/