We Are Not Alone. Nov. 1, 2021
Our guest on Monday, November 1st, is Dan Wright. Dan has an MA degree in political science and was a career state employee, and is a former Michigan State Director for MUFON. He spent 18 months selecting, editing, and organizing the 550 files that are relevant to UFO research and has produced a chronological collection of CIA documents spanning 50 years in his recently published book, “The CIA UFO Papers”. Dan will cover his “Great Questions Project”. Dan wrote to well over 100 MUFON members with an MS, PhD, JD, MD or DD to solicit essays on the UAP topic. Join us for the surprising responses. Monday, November 1st, at 2 PM eastern time.
- Login to post comments