3-25-17: Live Blues at New Place Lounge in West Dearborn, 9 PM to Midnight
As part of Radiothon 2017 fundraising--but off-air--WHFR presents LIVE at the New Place Lounge, 22723 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, from 9 PM to Midnight, THREE great local blues bands for only a $5/person donation: Ray Kaan's Detroit Trouble, The Garden of Soul, and--just added--Nicholas Tabarias. Cash bar and food available; 21 and older, please. Support WHFR-FM and have a fun evening!
3-24-17, 1-2 PM: "The New WHFR Journal" with Dearborn Mayor Jack O'Reilly
During our annual pledge, we invite Dearborn's Mayor to answer questions about and comment on the last year's events and initiatives in our city. This year, his State of the City presentation was actually five 10-minute video presentations available on the City website and Facebook pages; the audio portion of these was presented on the Journal on Feb. 17, 2017. Both the SOTC show and today's interview will be available as a podcast on this website for listening any time: click on Talk Shows--WHFR Journal--select date.
3-19-17 thru 3-25-17, Live from Studio J
Listen this week for a special treat for our loyal listeners.Every day at 4-5 P.M.there will be a live in studio performance in the genre of the show that airs at that time. Hear Audra Kubat and Friends on Sunday, Ray Kaan's Detroit Trouble on Monday, Gary Adams' This is Now on Tuesday, RJ Spangler's band on Wednesday, Fate of Misery on Thursday, the Jeff Hoagland Band on Friday, and Freakbox on Saturday. Check the schedule grid for more details. From the station truly supporting local music for 32 years, whfr.fm! Program Director and Host of Live from Studio J- Scott Boatright.
3-7-17, 1-2: Tuesday Forum: "We Are Not Alone"
Paola Harris joins host David Twichell. Ms. Harris is an Italo-American photojournalist and investigative reporter in the field of extraterrestrial related phenomena research, and also an author and free-lance writer. Paola has lectured all over the world and has been interviewed for many TV and radio shows. Among other things, we will be discussing her latest book “UFOs: All the Above and Beyond”. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).
2-28-17, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum: "IMPACT!"
Observing Black History Month, host Betty Daniels will speak to a representative of the non-profit Detroit Urban League. Serving Detroit for 96 years, the League has a broad-based Board of Directors from corporate, financial and services industries, as well as from government. labor, and educational institutions. Remember this show can be listened to ANYTIME after broadcast as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select date.
2-17-17, 1-2 PM: "The New WHFR Journal"--Dearborn's State of the City Address
This year, Mayor John O'Reilly has chosen a new format: five 10-minute VIDEOS on topics he would normally cover in one public speech, hopefully to allow more residents to see it, either on www.cityofdearborn.org or on Dearborn's Facebook page. As a public service, today we'll offer the AUDIO portion of these videos. After broadcast, you can listen to this show anytime from this website: click on Talk Shows--WHFR Journal--select date.
2-12-17 through 2-18-17: WHFR's "Valentine Week" (because ONE day is NOT enough)
Listen to all your favorite shows on WHFR this week, as all of our DJs will be presenting a Valentine-themed show. Whether it is about love found, lost, scorned, or about candy, and even anti-Valentine, we got you covered. Only on the station making waves, whfr.fm!
2-14-17, 1-2 PM: TUESDAY FORUM--"IMPACT!" -- Special Valentine's Edition
It's all about the heart next Tuesday -- Valentines's Day!! IMPACT!'s special guest is Paramedic Ken Collier. Lynn & Ken discuss how to protect and save those hearts -- and what an EMT does to save lives when something goes wrong. So tune in to IMPACT! Remember too, if you miss the broadcast you can always catch the podcast, just go to WHFR.FM--Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select 2/14/17, at your convenience.
2-11-17, NOON-2 PM: "No Boys A-Loud" Welcomes Lutenist Doris Williams
Doris Williams plays lute, tin whistle and keyboards. Her voice is described as "rich and buttery, with a dark quality rarely heard in sopranos." She provides song and prayerful comfort for those with mental, physical, or spiritual illness. Doris performs live as a solo artist, and with her band Celtic Rose. Intrigued? She also loves creating wonderful food!! Meet this amazing woman on "No Boys A-Loud" tomorrow at noon with your host Lynn.
2-7-17, 1-2 PM: TUESDAY FORUM--"We Are Not Alone"
Award-winning author and journalist Jim Marrs joins host David Twichell. Jim’s 1992 Non-Fiction Best Seller, "Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy," received critical acclaim and became the basis for the Oliver Stone film "JFK." Jim has also written several other books, including an in-depth investigation of UFOs entitled “Alien Agenda,” which has become the top-selling non-fiction UFO book in the world. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).