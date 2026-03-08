This Just In: Episode 101

Episode 101 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs August 3rd, 2026 from 8-9pm and August 4th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

Ichiko Aoba - SAYONARA PENGUIN [World / Folk]

Allison Russell ft. Ahya Simone - Good Omens [Singer/Songwriter]

First Fifty Feet - Mirrors [Emo]

Computerwife - Nobody [Indie Rock]

Frank Migliorelli and The Dirt Nappers - Michigan [Roots Rock]

They Might Be Giants - Get Down [Rock]

Chanel Beads - Outside Your Life [Alternative]

Eli "Paperboy" Reed ft. Zaniah - Love You More [Soul / R&B]

Pearl & The Oysters - Portopia ~ Mermaid Parade [Indie Rock]

Alicia Witt - Freeze Frame [Singer/Songwriter]

Warm Sound - Better Days [Electronic / Pop]

Chris O'Leary - One Way Street [Blues]

Tubby Love - Life's A Beach (Soak It Up) [Pop / Singer/Songwriter]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.