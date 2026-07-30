"WHFR Journal" Talks Ann Arbor Pride, Dearborn Homecoming, and The Power of Humor and How It Can Do Wonders for Our Lives - Friday, July 31, at 1pm

Join us this Friday, July 31 for the WHFR Journal. We'll update you on events happening in our community including Ann Arbor Pride, Dearborn Homecoming Festival, and share a piece from PRX's Embodied series called "The Case For Taking Humor Seriously: A 2026 Summer Special". Professional comedian Chris Duffy explains why we need to laugh more in life and shares his tips for cultivating more humor in the day-to-day. Plus, he and host Anita Rao workshop some comedy exercises that help kickstart creative juices, foster connection and get you laughing more. Tune in at 1pm and see what all the fun is about!