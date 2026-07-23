"WHFR Journal" Talks Protecting the Freedom to Vote w/the League of Women Voters, and Stories About the 19 Amendment - Friday, July 24, at 1pm

Join us tomorrow, Friday, July 24 as we welcome the President of the League of Women Voters Dearborn-Dearborn Heights Connie Mitchell to the WHFR Journal. In her inaugural visit to the show, Connie will share details about what we should expect when voting in the August 4 Primary, how to vote absentee or in person, and how to be an empowered citizen we we exercise our right as Americans. Also, from the PRX show "Borrowed" out of the Brooklyn Public Library, we'll share stories about how the 19th Amendment came to be and learn about some of the women that spent their lives working so that all could have the right to vote. The episode is called "Votes for Women". Tune in tomorrow at 1pm only on the WHFR Journal.