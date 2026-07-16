"WHFR Journal" Explores the Mysteries of Blue Moon Ice Cream and Swimmer's Itch from "Points North" - Friday, July 17, at 1pm

Tune in to this week's WHFR Journal as we take a look at two quintessential summertime topics: ice cream and swimmer's itch with the PRX program Points North from Interlochen Public Radio. The mystery behind Blue Moon ice cream, this classic Midwestern, bright blue dessert, has evaded consumers for years. No one can agree on what it tastes like, and no one with the info will say. And next, Ron Reimink knew how uncomfortable and annoying swimmer’s itch could be. He spent much of his adult life trying to eradicate it in lakes across northern Michigan. Then one day, he realized he was completely wrong. The show will try to crack these warm weather codes. Happy summer and join us for this Journal special Friday, July 17 at 1pm only on WHFR Radio.