WHFR to Air Classical Programming Today -- July 15

Due to a requirement from DTE Energy to reduce our campus-wide energy consumption at this time, Henry Ford College closed at 4:00 p.m. today, so we're unable to bring you the Afternoon Jazz, Cruisin' and Bluesin' with The jumper, and Midweek Midnights programs. Rest assured, our hosts will be back for your favorite Wednesday evening shows next week here on WHFR, and we hope you enjoy the pleasant sounds of Classical 24 via Satellite. Stay safe and be cool!

For further information about the campus closure, please visit to hfcc.edu.