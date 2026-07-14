This Just In: Episode 99

Episode 99 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs July 13th, 2026 from 8-9pm and July 14th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

The Thoughtlife - Pondering [Local / Rock]

Infinity Song - Hurricane [Alternative]

Guesstimate - 24 Karat Cereal [Rock]

ear - Coil [Electronic]

The Headless - Another Cloth [Local / Rock]

Karate Boogaloo - Booger's Bounce of Joy [Jazz / Funk]

Protoje ft. Pressure Busspipe - The Locusts [Reggae / World]

Eartheater - Crown Jewel [Electronic / Indie]

Duane Parham - Duane Wants Some II [Local / Jazz]

Ibibo Sound Machine - Concept Of Love [Afro-Pop / Electronic]

feeble little horse - Rewind [Indie Rock]

Message - The Dawn Anew Is Coming [Alternative Rock]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.