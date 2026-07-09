"WHFR Journal" Special Guest Njia Kai Talks Concert of Colors, and How The Year Without a Summer Created Frankenstein - Friday, July 10, at 1pm

Tune in tomorrow, July 10 at 1pm on the WHFR Journal, as special guest, Detroit's own Njia Kai, shares info on this year's Concert of Colors FREE World Music festival that takes place next week and the special celebration of life planned for the late founder of Concert of Colors Ishmael Ahmed at the event. We'll also hear about the "Year Without a Summer" that took place 210 years ago and how a cataclysmic volcanic eruption back then inspired a teenage girl to write a literary masterpiece, from the PRX program Imaginary Worlds. Join us for the show Friday at 1pm only here on WHFR Radio.