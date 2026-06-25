WHFR Journal Shares Tips From the BBB for Staying Safe This Summer and an Early 4th Celebration with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Creating Hamilton - Friday, June 26, at 1pm

Tune in for this week's WHFR Journal as we chat with Nakia Mills, Marketing Director of the Better Business Bureau of Michigan regarding summer scams and how we can stay safe from the scammers. Also, from National Endowment for the Arts and PRX, we present "Reimagining the Founders: Lin-Manuel Miranda on Creating 'Hamilton'." This re-airing marks the holiday season with the 2016 interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda as he talks about "Hamilton" and discusses the meticulous process behind the lyrics, the dynamic collaboration with the cast, and how hip-hop and diverse casting redefined Broadway and helped to reframe America's founding. Join us for an early start to celebrating America's 250th birthday on the Journal and learn from the pros.