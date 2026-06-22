This Just In: Episode 98

Episode 98 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 22nd, 2026 from 8-9pm and June 23rd, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:
Social Distortion - Wicked Game [Rock / Cover]
John-Robert - Did It Just Because [Indie Folk]
American Aquarium - History Repeats Itself [Americana]
Fruit Bats - Think Aboutcha [Alternative]
Helen Sung Big Band - Positively C.T. (for Clark Terry) [Jazz / Big Band]
Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra - Shepherd [Jazz / Big Band]
Albert King - Don't Burn Down The Bridge (Cause You Might Wanna Come Back) (Remastered 2026) [Blues]
Grey DeLisle and Les Greene - I'm Gonna Let You Call Me Baby [Blues / Soul]
Steep Canyon Rangers - The Kindest Thing [Bluegrass / Americana]
A Tergo Lupi - Chimera [Dark Folk / Italian]
Sam Prekop - Opera [Ambient / Electronic]
Cara Delevingne - Out Of My Head [Electronic / Pop]
on4word - Ultimate Koopa [Electronic]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.