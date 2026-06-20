WHFR PRESENTS WELCOME TO SUMMER 2026

Tis the season for picnics, beach fun, camping, bicycling and listening to the sweet sounds of your favorite music. As members of a '60s band once proclaimed, "Ain't nothing better in the world you know, than lying in the sun with your radio."

So, take that radio, or your favorite internet device out to the backyard, to the beach, out in the woods or just on the front porch, and tune in to whfr.fm or 89.3fm in the Dearborn area and enjoy music in the great outdoors...

WHFR PRESENTS (airing SUNDAY, June 21, from 4:00-7:00pm EDT, and repeating on THURSDAY, June 25, from 11am-2pm), will kick things off with an eclectic mix of sounds ranging from straight ahead jazz to contemporary classical music, from '60s rock and roll and blues to avant-garde jazz and improvisational music. All curated and mixed by Pat Frisco in celebration of the advent of the summer season. You just might hear new and exciting. But don't forget the sunscreen.

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WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

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