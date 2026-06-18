"WHFR Journal" Celebrates Juneteenth and America's Black Botanical Legacy and Shares Info on HFC's Caring Campus Initiative -- Friday, June 19, at 1pm

Tune in to the WHFR Journal tomorrow, June 19th for a special new PRX program from the Living on Earth Series offering an in-depth look at America’s Black botanical legacy by the author of When Trees Testify, including how pecan trees were domesticated by an enslaved African, the power of sycamore trees to help people escape slavery, and more. Also, we'll share news about the new HFC Caring Campus Initiative, which was created by the Institute for Evidence-Based Change (IEBC) as an effort to enhance students' experiences and sense of belonging, and their overall success. This initiative will be fully implemented by the end of 2026 and run by HFC’s Caring Campus Core Team who will create ideas, develop proposals, and implement a plan tailored to HFC’s approach to Caring Campus. Join us Friday at 1pm on 89.3FM or whfr.fm to learn more. Wishing you a meaningful Juneteenth!