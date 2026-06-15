This Just In: Episode 97

Episode 97 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 15th, 2026 from 8-9pm and June 16th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:
The Dream Letters - In Our World [Indie Rock / Local]
Grocer - Arts & Lit [Alternative]
Cornelius ft. Sean Ono Lennon - Aeons [Alternative / World]
April + Vista - Do What You Know [Indie Rock]
Sam Prekop - Font [Electronic / Ambient]
Midori Hirano - Ame, Hikari [Ambient / Electronic]
yonklolz - cornerspeak [Electronic]
Sir Gladis - Smooth Operator (Deep House Version) [Electronic]
Little Barrie - Talk It Up Like It's Wanted [Rock]
Cidade Dormitorio & Grisa - Trailers do futuro [World]
Morris & Alessandra Leao - Irôko em Montevideo [World]
Carolina Rose - Yip Yip Yow [Indie Rock]
In-Flight Movie - Passenger [Indie Rock]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.