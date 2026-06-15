This Just In: Episode 97

Episode 97 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 15th, 2026 from 8-9pm and June 16th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

The Dream Letters - In Our World [Indie Rock / Local]

Grocer - Arts & Lit [Alternative]

Cornelius ft. Sean Ono Lennon - Aeons [Alternative / World]

April + Vista - Do What You Know [Indie Rock]

Sam Prekop - Font [Electronic / Ambient]

Midori Hirano - Ame, Hikari [Ambient / Electronic]

yonklolz - cornerspeak [Electronic]

Sir Gladis - Smooth Operator (Deep House Version) [Electronic]

Little Barrie - Talk It Up Like It's Wanted [Rock]

Cidade Dormitorio & Grisa - Trailers do futuro [World]

Morris & Alessandra Leao - Irôko em Montevideo [World]

Carolina Rose - Yip Yip Yow [Indie Rock]

In-Flight Movie - Passenger [Indie Rock]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.