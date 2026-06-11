"WHFR Journal" Talks Dearborn Homecoming and PEACE Park South, SAFE@HFC and the Legacy of Beth Preston - Friday, June 12, at 1pm

Join us Friday, June 12 at 1pm as the WHFR Journal welcomes Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud to talk about the City's annual Homecoming Festival taking place August 7-9 and the opening of the third PEACE Park in Dearborn's south end. Also, we'll celebrate the life of retired HFC Financial Aid Specialist and Founder and Chair Emeritus of the SAFE@HFC Committee, Beth Preston, who passed away on Friday, June 5. Retired Program Academic Advisor Troy Gibson, current Director of SAFE@HFC and IRBI, Laura Willman, and President of HFC Local 1650 Eric Rader will share stories about Beth and fill us in on the legacy she leaves behind at HFC. Please tune in to learn about this and more during Pride Month and to kick off the summer season only on the WHFR Journal.