"WHFR Journal" Wags About Pawfest and the Benefits of Family Berry Picking - Friday, June 5, at 1pm

Join us tomorrow, June 5 as we take a deep doggie dock dive into the 2026 Pawfest taking place next Saturday at Dearborn's MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center south of Michigan Avenue. President and CEO of Friends for Animal of Metro Detroit Cory Keller will share the latest details about this awesome (furry) family event. We'll then share a PRX special from last June called Beloved Berries from WFIU. Poet and essayist Ross Gay (author of The Book of Delights) contemplates abundance, time and connection with loved ones through foraging, especially with friends and family. Tune in and enjoy these summer season treats right here on WHFR.