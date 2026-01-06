This Just In: Episode 95

Episode 95 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs June 1st, 2026 from 8-9pm and June 2nd, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

Little Barrie - Talk It Up Like It's Wanted [Indie Rock]

Little Barrie - December [Indie Rock]

Little Barrie - Wire [Indie Rock]

Naomi & Her Handsome Devils - I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter [Swing / Jazz]

Naomi & Her Handsome Devils - Dream a Little Dream of Me [Swing / Jazz]

Naomi & Her Handsome Devils - Duck Trot [Swing / Jazz]

The Dream Letters - Dirt Under Your Fingernails [Indie Rock / Local]

Kevin Morby - 100,000 [Alternative]

Kurt Vile - Chance to Bleed [Rock]

on4word - Forest Temple [Electronic / Video Game]

on4word - Powerful Mario [Electronic / Video Game]

on4word - Mario Tennis 46 (Menu) [Electronic / Video Game]

Madis x Kebu - Touching The Sun [Electronic / Dance]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.