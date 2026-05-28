"WHFR Journal" Unveils 2026 Dearborn Homecoming Lineup and Shares "Allergy Reason" from PRX - Friday, May 28, at 1pm

Join us Friday, May 29 on the WHFR Journal as we share the just-announced talent line-up for this year's 45th Dearborn Homecoming Festival, taking place August 7-9 at Dearborn's Ford Field. WHFR will broadcast all weekend long from our broadcast tent on the carnival side, so mark your calendar and plan to stop by and say "hello"! Also, does this sound familiar: Runny nose. Itchy, watery eyes. Sneezing. The number of people with allergies, including food allergies and eczema, is increasing. What is going on? Find out as we share the PRX piece from Big Picture Science called "Allergy Reason" (like Season) as a medical anthropologist describes how our hygiene habits, our diets, and our polluted environment are irritating our bodies. Tune into the WHFR Journal and learn more!