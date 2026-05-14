In stressful times, what if the key to mental and emotional well-being was not a mystery, but a set of daily, accessible practices that you could start today? Tune in Friday, May 15 at 1pm as the WHFR Journal presents the powerful Mental Health Awareness Month Special from the series No Small Endeavor called "A Toolkit for Mental Wellbeing". Hear what top psychologists and researchers say about how small practices like self-compassion, relationship-building, and mindfulness create outsized impact on mental, emotional, and even physical health. Join us for this important discussion right here on WHFR radio tomorrow at 1pm.