Join us tomorrow, May 8 at 1pm as we chat with Nova Zorok, Events & Communications Manager for Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit about the upcoming Pawchella 2026 fundraising and celebration event at the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center on Saturday, June 13, from noon - 8 p.m. WHFR will be there with our promo tent and Nova will share details on what they day will offer. We'll also talk with Library Supervisor Dan Lodge from the Dearborn Public Library about their upcoming summer events and the popular Summer Reading Program. He'll share this year's theme and much more. We'll then focus on Mother's Day with two pieces from PRX: The Mother behind Mothers’ Day from "BackStory with the American History Guys" as Producer Nate DiMeo tells the story of Anna Jarvis and the history of Mother’s Day, and then "Mother's Day: A Different Kind of Mother to Honor" from the Series "Equal Time with Martha Burk" about celebrating some mothers of invention. We also share a special congratulations to all our HFC grads participating in Commencement 2026 on Saturday. Well done! Tune in for an action-packed Journal tomorrow, May 8 at 1pm.