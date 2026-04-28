Episode 92 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs April 26th, 2026 from 8-9pm and April 27th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

Fai Laci - Sarasota [Alt Rock]

aron! - Foolsong [Singer-Songwriter / Pop]

aron! - Wonderful Thing [Singer-Songwriter / Pop]

Arlo Parks - 2SIDED [Pop / Alternative]

Allison Russell - Rainbows [Folk / Singer-Songwriter]

The Carey James, Yaksta & Spyda Meng - Strength of a Lion [Reggae / World]

The Anchoress ft. Gwenno - I Had A Baby Not A Lobotomy [Alt Pop / Electronic]

Cardinals - Barbed Wire [Indie Rock]

Genesis Owusu - STAMPEDE [Alternative]

Chalcedony - Venus Thirst Trap [Indie Rock]

Sophia Bromberg - Not Anybody's Baby [R&B]

Marcus Gad & Tamal - Fruit and Flower [Reggae / World]

DIIV - Somber The Drums (Live From Hell, 2025) [Alt Rock]

Jon Batiste & Josh Harmon - Song of Storms (From The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time) [Jazz / Instrumental]

Collin Sherman - What Have They Done Now? [Jazz]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.