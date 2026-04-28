Episode 92 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs April 26th, 2026 from 8-9pm and April 27th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:
Fai Laci - Sarasota [Alt Rock]
aron! - Foolsong [Singer-Songwriter / Pop]
aron! - Wonderful Thing [Singer-Songwriter / Pop]
Arlo Parks - 2SIDED [Pop / Alternative]
Allison Russell - Rainbows [Folk / Singer-Songwriter]
The Carey James, Yaksta & Spyda Meng - Strength of a Lion [Reggae / World]
The Anchoress ft. Gwenno - I Had A Baby Not A Lobotomy [Alt Pop / Electronic]
Cardinals - Barbed Wire [Indie Rock]
Genesis Owusu - STAMPEDE [Alternative]
Chalcedony - Venus Thirst Trap [Indie Rock]
Sophia Bromberg - Not Anybody's Baby [R&B]
Marcus Gad & Tamal - Fruit and Flower [Reggae / World]
DIIV - Somber The Drums (Live From Hell, 2025) [Alt Rock]
Jon Batiste & Josh Harmon - Song of Storms (From The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time) [Jazz / Instrumental]
Collin Sherman - What Have They Done Now? [Jazz]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.